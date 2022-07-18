Confusion in Imo community over murder of seven wedding guests

The killing of seven wedding guests in Awomama, Oru West Local Government Area of Imo State has thrown the community into confusion.

The victims were shot dead by unknown assailants on Sunday evening.

But the President- General of Otulu community, Nnamdi Agbor, had accused operatives of the South-East security network, Ebubeagu , of killing the victims.

In a chat with journalists on Monday, he said the victims were returning home from the venue of the wedding when the gunmen opened fire on them.

He said: “As they were going home, the Ebubeagu operatives saw them in motorcycles and opened fire on them. As I speak to you, we have recovered seven dead bodies who are our people.

“The monarch said that five are missing, while two are critically injured.”

He said the Commissioner of Police and the commander of the 34 artillery Brigade Command Obinze have visited the area.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mike Abattam, confirmed the incident.

He said the police had launched an investigation into the incident.

