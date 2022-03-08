Confusion in Osun PDP as factions hold parallel governorship primaries

The governorship primary election of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun state is held on Tuesday in an atmosphere of controversy as party delegates voted at two different venues.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that a faction loyal to a former governor of the state, Olagunsoye Oyinlola held its primary at the WOCDIF multipurpose hall, Osogbo; while another exercise held at the Osun Township Stadium, Osogbo, under the supervision of the party’s National Working Committee.

The 2018 governorship candidate of the party, Senator Ademola Adeleke, is believed to be backed by the NWC, and he is the only candidate currently at the Osun Township Stadium, where accreditation of voters has been concluded and voting is expected to start soon.

Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, Dele Adeleke and Fatai Akinbade, who had earlier announced their withdrawal from the race, were sighted at the WOCDIF multipurpose hall where a parallel primary held.

Ogunbiyi while announcing his withdrawal from the race, alleged that the NWC had favored Senator Adeleke, therefore contesting the election would be a futile attempt.

READ ALSO: Edo dep gov, Shaibu, hints at dumping PDP

“It is a very difficult decision for me, because of the hope and leadership that my personality would have given to Osun state. But when you have an umpire which is so biased to the extent of planning with the other group, what can you do? Senator Ayu has agreed to work with Ademola Adeleke. I have been told not to waste my money. So I can only come to the conclusion to withdraw from the race,” he told newsmen in Osogbo.

Meanwhile, former Governor Oyinlola has endorsed a major contender to Sen. Adeleke, Dotun Babayemi for the party’s governorship ticket.

Speaking on Babyemi, the former governor said, “He is the person who will make Osun better. He is Dotun Babayemi.”

He added that the ongoing exercise by the NWC at the Township Stadium was“illegal”

By: Oluwatobi Odeyinka.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now