Conoil, Honeywell, others record losses, as stock market cap nosedives

Investment in the Nigerian bourse lost N14.61 billion or depreciated by -0.04 per cent on Friday, as the stock market capitalisation fell to N30.39 trillion, from N30.40 trillion.

The All-Share Index lost 27.63 basis points from the 55,822.14 ASI it closed Thursday’s trading session, to end today’s session with 55,794.51 ASI.

About 276.03 million shares were exchanged in 3,467 deals, worth N8.59 billion, on Friday.

The day before, 311.47 million shares exchanged investors’ hands in 3,627 deals, worth N3.09 billion.

NCR led the gainers’ list with a N0.26kobo rise in share price to move from N2.63kobo to N2.89kobo per share.

NGX Group share value was up by N1.95kobo to end trading at N28.80kobo from N26.85kobo per share.

Ardova gained N1.10kobo to move from N15.95kobo to N17.05 per share.

Mansard gained N0.10kobo to close at N2.10kobo, above its opening price of N2 per share.

RT Briscoe share traded upward by 3.85 per cent to rise from N0.26kobo to N0.27kobo per share.

Conoil topped the losers’ table after shedding N4.20kobo to drop from N42.20kobo to N38 per share.

Caverton share price dropped by N0.11kobo to end trading at N1.03 from N1.14kobo per share.

Champion Brew lost N0.40kobo to end trading with N4.60kobo from N5 per share.

Honeywell Flour share dropped from N2.29kobo to N2.20kobo per share after losing 3.93 per cent during trading.

Chams lost 3.85 per cent to drop from N0.26kobo to N0.25kobo per share.

Transcorp led the day’s trading with 87.37 million shares valued at N119.90 million.

BUA Cement traded 70.94 million shares worth N7.04 billion.

UBA sold 13.78 million shares worth N115.23 million.

Zenith Bank followed with 13.22 million shares valued at N341.49 million, while Chams traded 9.76 million shares valued at N2.38 million.

