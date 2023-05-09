Conoil leads gainers, Unity Bank tops losers in Nigerian stock market

Nigerian bourse ended trading on Tuesday with 0.04 per cent or N14.09 billion increase in market capitalisation.

The equity valuation rose from N28.62 trillion to N28.64 trillion at the close of business in the stock market.

This followed the 25.89 basis points gained by the All-Share Index, which rose to 52,605.41 ASI, from 52,579.52 ASI.

Over 640.96 million shares were traded in 5,684 deals worth N7.132 billion on Tuesday.

It was in contrast to the 511.38 million shares exchanged on Monday, in 5,883 deals, worth N7.139 billion.

Conoil led the gainers’ list with N4.40kobo rise in share price to move from N44 to N48.40kobo per share.

Multiverse share value was up by N0.34kobo to end trading at N3.75kobo from N3.41kobo per share.

John Holt gained N0.17kobo to move from N1.74kobo to N1.91kobo per share.

CWG gained N0.14kobo to close at N1.59kobo, above its opening price of N1.45kobo per share.

Transcorp’s share ended the day with N1.96kobo, rising from N1.79kobo after gaining N0.17kobo.

Unity Bank topped the losers’ table after shedding 9.26 per cent to drop from N0.54kobo to N0.49kobo per share.

Japaul Gold’s share price dropped by 8.82 per cent to end trading at N0.31kobo from N0.34kobo per share.

Cutix lost N0.22kobo to end trading with N2.28kobo from N2.50kobo per share.

Nigerian Breweries’ share dropped from N35 to N32.10kobo per share after losing N2.90kobo during trading.

Academy lost N0.10kobo to drop from N1.75kobo to N1.65kobo per share.

Access Corporation led the day’s top trading with 129.72 million shares valued at N1.48 billion.

UBN traded 91.11 million shares worth N728.47 million.

FBN Holdings sold 80.97 million shares worth N969.53 million.

Zenith Bank followed with 42.75 million shares valued at N1.04 billion, while NEM traded 33.64 million shares valued at N153.08 million.

