Conoil, MRS aid Nigeria capital market’s recovery as equity cap rises by N20.3bn

The Nigerian capital market ended trading on Monday with a 0.06 percent rise in equity capitalization.

This represented a N20.3 increase in the market capitalization from N29.59 trillion to N29.61 trillion after five hours of trading today.

The All-Share Index rose slightly by 37.37 basis points to close at 54,364.67, up from 54,327.3 achieved by the bourse last Friday.

Investors traded 140.84 million shares valued at N3.15 billion in 3,553 deals on Monday.

However, this fell short of the 175.66 million shares worth N5.32 billion which exchanged hands in 3,563 deals on Friday.

MRS led the gainers’ list with a N1.75obo rise in share price, moving from N21.25kobo to N23 per share.

Conoil gained N3.20kobo to move from N32.05 to N35.25kobo per share.

Chams’ share value was up by 8 percent to end trading at N0.27kobo from N0.25kobo per share.

GlaxoSmith’s shares traded upward by N0.40kobo to rise from N6.40kobo to N6.80kobo per share.

Champion Breweries gained N0.28kobo to close at N4.78kobo, above its opening price of N4.50kobo per share.

CWG topped the losers’ table after shedding 9.18 percent to drop from N0.98kobo to N0.89kobo per share.

Fidelity Bank’s share price dropped by N0.16kobo to end trading at N5.42kobo from N5.58kobo per share.

NAHCO lost N0.20kobo to end trading with N8.20kobo from N8.40kobo per share.

FBN Holdings’ share dropped from N11.85kobo to N11.65kobo per share after losing N0.20kobo during trading.

UBN lost 0.75 percent to drop from N6.70kobo to N6.65kobo per share.

UBA led the day’s trading with 28.62 million shares valued at N239.73 million.

GTCO traded 22.87 million shares worth N575.25 million.

Access Corp sold 14.74 million shares worth N134.23 million.

Zenith Bank followed with 12.59 million shares valued at N319.21 million, while Chams traded 5.45 million shares valued at N1.45 million.

