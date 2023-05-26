Conoil, Nascon investors pocket N82.9bn as Nigeria’s capital market recovers from trading losses

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose by 0.28 percent on Friday.

This represented a N82.92 billion growth in the value of investments in the capital market from N28.76 trillion to N28.84 trillion after five hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index increased by 152.28 basis points to close at 52,973.88, up from 52,821.6 achieved by the bourse on Thursday.

Investors traded 461.78 million worth N7.66 billion in 6,520 deals on Friday.

This surpassed the 377.13 million shares valued at N9.17 billion traded by shareholders in 5,879 deals the previous day.

Nascon led the gainers’ list with a N1.40kobo rise in share price moving from N14 to N15.40kobo per share.

Conoil share value was up by N4.35kobo to end trading at N47.95kobo from N43.60kobo per share.

NEM gained N0.43kobo to move from N4.32kobo to N4.75kobo per share.

NCR gained N0.27kobo to close at N3.06, above its opening price of N2.79kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa’s share price was up by 9.68 percent, moving from N0.62 kobo to N0.68 kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.36kobo to drop from N0.39kobo to N0.36kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit’s share price dropped by 5.56 percent to end trading at N0.34kobo from N0.36kobo per share.

NGX Group lost N1.15kobo to end trading with N27.35kobo from N28.50kobo per share.

Royal Exchange’s share dropped from N0.50kobo to N0.48kobo per share after losing 4 percent during trading.

Tantalizer lost 3.85 percent to drop from N0.26kobo to N0.25kobo per share.

UBA led the day’s trading with 59.40 million shares valued at N529.10 million.

Access Corporation followed with 51.49 million shares worth N581.16 million.

Zenith Bank sold 50.01 million shares worth N1.34 billion.

GTCO traded 41.03 million shares valued at N1.11 billion, while Transcorp sold 29.64 million shares valued at N87.65 million.

