Conoil, Sterling Bank among top gainers as Nigeria’s stock market rebounds from bearish run

Investors at the Nigerian stock market went home with a mere N3.97 billion following the rise in equity capitalisation to N25.418 trillion on Wednesday.

The figure was N3.97 billion higher than the N25.414 trillion posted by the bourse on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index was up by 7.38 basis points to close at 47, 163.94 compared to 47,156.56 achieved the previous day.

Investors traded 267.48 million shares worth N3.21billion in 4,099 deals on Wednesday.

This fell short of the 303.48million shares valued at N3.90 billion that exchanged hands in 4,616 deals on Tuesday.

CAP led the gainers’ chart, netting N1.80kobo to close at N19.80kobo from N18 per share.

Learn Africa gained N0.19kobo to rise from N1.98kobo to N2.17kobo per share.

Champion Breweries’ share was up by N0.17kobo to move from N1.87kobo to N2.04 per share.

Sterling Bank’s share appreciated by 3.95 percent to move from N1.52kobo to N1.58kobo per share.

Conoil gained N0.70kobo to end trading with N24.70kobo from N24 per share.

FCMB topped the losers’ chart, shedding N0.32kobo to drop from N3.67kobo to N3.35kobo per share.

READ ASLO: UBA, Access Bank lead trading as Nigeria’s stock market rebounds from bearish run

Mutual Benefit’s share dropped by 7.41 percent to end trading at N0.25kobo from N0.27kobo per share.

Associated Bus Transport’s share depreciated from N0.32kobo to N0.30kobo per share after losing 6.25 percent during trading.

Pharmdeko lost N0.11kobo to end trading with N1.73kobo from N1.84kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa completed the list after shedding 5.88 percent from its market price to drop from N0.34kobo to N0.32kobo per share.

Fidelity Bank led day’s trading with 68.81 million shares valued at N219.24 million.

Access Bank followed with 38.64 million shares valued at N384.11 million.

UBA traded 30.91 million shares worth N236.08 million.

GTCO sold 23.95 million shares worth N621.97 million, while Zenith Bank traded 12.60 million valued at N339.01 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now