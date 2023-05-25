Conoil, Unilever among top losers as Nigeria’s stock market sheds N57.7bn

Investors in Conoil, Unilever, and others lost N57.71 billion at the close of trading in the Nigerian capital market on Thursday.

The drop in demand for the aforementioned equities caused the market capitalization at the bourse to crash by 0.20 percent from N28.81 trillion to N28.76 trillion today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index was down by 106 basis points, dropping from 52,927.6 to 52,821.6 after five hours of trading in the stock market.

Investors traded 377.13 million shares valued at N9.17 billion in 5,879 deals on Thursday.

This fell short of the 455.17 million worth N7.83 billion traded by shareholders in 6,635 deals the previous day.

FTN Cocoa led the gainers’ list with a 8.77 percent rise in share price moving from N0.57kobo to N0.62kobo per share.

Tantalizer’s share value was up by 8.33 percent to end trading at N0.26kobo from N0.24kobo per share.

Wapic gained 7.14 percent to move from N0.42kobo to N0.45kobo per share.

Total gained N16 to close at N249, above its opening price of N233 per share.

RT Briscoe’s share price was up 5.88 percent to move N0.34 kobo to N0.36 kobo per share.

READ ALSO: NGX: Investors lose N256.6bn in five hours of trading

Conoil topped the losers’ table after shedding N4.80kobo to drop from N48.40kobo to N43.60kobo per share.

Unilever’s share price dropped by N1.30kobo to end trading at N14.40kobo from N15.70kobo per share.

Eterna Oil lost N0.45kobo to end trading with N6.80kobo from N7.25kobo per share.

PZ’s share price dropped from N18 to N16.90kobo per share after losing N1.10kobo during trading.

Japaul Gold lost 5.71 percent to drop from N0.35kobo to N0.33kobo per share.

UBA led the day’s trading with 86.17 million shares valued at N745.86 million.

Access Corporation followed with 67.39 million shares worth N737.19 million.

Zenith Bank sold 39.40 million shares worth N1.05 billion.

GTCO traded 30.98 million shares valued at N835.97 million, while Geregu sold 13.10 million shares valued at N3.91 billion.

