Consensus candidacy not solution to Nigeria’s challenges – Obi

A former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, declared on Sunday the consensus arrangement bandied by some presidential aspirants from the north was not the answer to the country’s many problems.

Obi, who stated this at a meeting with PDP leaders in Akure, Ondo State, stressed that the consensus option would not work for Nigeria at this time.

He also decried the neglect of the Akure-Ado Ekiti road, saying the road could be fixed with N5 billion.

The presidential aspirant urged Nigerians to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023, stating that the party had driven the country backwards.

The quartet of former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Sokoto State Governor, his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed and the former Managing Director of FSB International Bank, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, are the proponents of the consensus arrangement.

READ ALSO: Peter Obi reiterates need for ‘problem-solver’ as President in 2023, rejects consensus

However, the Northern elders on Thursday announced the endorsement of Saraki and Mohammed as the consensus candidates for the region.

The announcement did not go down well with Tambuwal and Hayatu-deen who had threatened to back out of the arrangement.

Obi said: “Nigeria is its darkest days. The country is collapsing and the only thing we are hearing is kidnapping, banditry poverty.

“Schools are shut down, killings are everywhere and this is the cumulative effect of the bad leadership.

”What the country needs at this particular period is somebody who can turn around the economy of the country and not a consensus candidate

“With just N5 billion, the Akure/Ado-Ekiti road will be fixed, but all this money they are borrowing is for consumption. The only thing you hear is the sharing formula, not production formula.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now