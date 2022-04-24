Consensus move a personal arrangement by aspirants to foster unity in PDP, says Gov Muhammed

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, said on Sunday the consensus arrangement initiated by presidential aspirants from the North was designed to foster harmony within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor, who stated this in a chat with journalists in Bauchi, said the consensus arrangement was an interpersonal method proposed to cut down the number of aspirants vying for the presidency.

He, however, said the idea has nothing to do with the PDP.

He charged the opposition party to remain strong and united ahead of the 2023 elections.

Mohammed was reacting to the controversy trailing his endorsement alongside the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, as consensus presidential candidates by the northern elders.

He said: “It is not a party issue. It is a community issue. PDP is not expected to oblige to our consensus. But we were at our personal level reducing the number of candidates to a level where it would be manageable. Of course, everybody is free to run. But certainly, if we are able to come together, that’s the moment we are bringing harmony, oneness, consultation, and, of course, removing personal interest.

“But certainly it has been said that the PDP is not calling the NEC meeting to discuss consensus. They are calling the meeting to discuss other important electoral issues such as our timetable and the rest. Consensus has nothing to do with the party. If we wanted it at the party level, all candidates from all regions must have walked up to the National Working Committee.

“And everybody knows the Constitution of the party. The consensus move was personal, meant to minimize rancour and decision in a manner that will have a solitary effect on the polity.”

