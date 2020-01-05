CONSOLIDATION? Obaseki faction embarks on drive to gain new members in Edo

In what appears a move to consolidate its hold over the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the faction of the party in the state, loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki, has embarked on a membership drive ahead of the 2020 governorship election in the state.

The party in the state had hitherto been torn between the governor, and his predecessor, who is also the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.

Giving reasons for the new move, and setting up of a 41 man mobilisation committee for the membership drive, chairman of the Obaseki faction of the party in the state, Anselm Ojezua, said that it was aimed at attracting people who will add value to the party.

Hi spoke with journalists shortly after inaugurating the committee in Benin on Saturday.

The committee, headed by Matthew Iduoriyekemwen has 15 members from Edo South, while Edo Central has 11 members. Edo North has 13 members.

According to Ojezua, 2020 was an important year for the party, adding that the strength of its membership would form the basis of winning the governorship poll, hence the need for the committee to focus on membership drive.

Ojezua said: “We would not encourage people joining us in groups as grouping promotes factionalisation. We can’t encourage groups to come into our party but rather encourage individuals with high political networks, who will help add value to the party.”

Speaking also, the chairman of the committee, Iduoriyekemwen, said Obaseki administration’s achievements would make the job easy for the committee.

“I assure the party that the committee will do a great job. The Obaseki administration is working and mobilisation to ensure that more people join the party is a job that needs to be done. Our target is to get as many people as possible to help the government develop the state”, he said.

