Constitution amendment without restructuring an exercise in futility – Gani Adams

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, on Friday described the ongoing constitutional amendment at the National Assembly an exercise in futility without restructuring of the country.

Adams, who stated this during the 2022 Olumo Festival held in Abeokuta, Ogun State, said the 1999 Constitution has dragged the country back in various fronts.

He said: “If Nigeria is not restructured, Nigeria will not move forward. All constitutional amendments that the National Assembly is doing is an exercise in futility.

“The only way to solve the problem in our nation now is to restructure the country politically, by restructuring the country politically, every other thing will fall in place. If this is done, the issue of security will be solved by zonal arrangement of the security.

“The security architecture should go beyond the federal. The federal should have its security architecture, the zone which is the federating unit should have too. Also the state and Local Governments which are also tiers of government must have their own.

“The 1999 constitution gave Nigeria the setback that we have ever witnessed in this country so we are wasting our time if Nigeria is not restructured politically.”

