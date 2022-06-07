Politics
Constitutional amendment, waste of time, Nigeria needs new one —Falae
Chief Olu Falae, a former Presidential aspirant and elder statesman, has explained the need for a new constitution as the panacea to the fundamental issues bedeviling the country.
Falae made this call on Tuesday, during an interview on AriseTV monitored by Ripples Nigeria.
He further noted that the document derived as a result of the national consensus during the tenure of former President Goodluck Jonathan was a good blueprint towards writing a new constitution.
“What Nigeria needs is a new constitution that addresses the fundamental issues within the system; this was redressed by the national conference inaugurated by former President Goodluck Jonathan. At the end of the day, there was a consensus on all the issues with over 600 resolutions passed by consensus.
“The report is available to be used as a working document and template for a new constitution. Amending the constitution is a complete waste of time. The military imposed the current constitution.
“We are not building a sustainable country with national unity at the lowest ebb and until we return to the political covenant reached before independence which gave considerable autonomy to the regions, issues will continue to fester. Powers need to be devolved to the state in order to make a fresh start,” Falae explained.
Against the backdrop of insecurity in the country, the elder statesman also advocated for the establishment of state policing system.
He said, “We pretend to have a central police force securing a complex country such as Nigeria particularly in these days of terrorism.
“Unequivocally, I advocate the state police force and LG police force. We had three police forces in the colonial period which was phased out after the Civil War.
“The establishment of Amotekun was due to the failure regarding the agreement to establish state police force. Even universities have Police forces abroad and I don’t seem to understand the issue in Nigeria.”
