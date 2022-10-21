Consul-General confirms death of Nigerian in South Africa

The Consul-General of Nigeria in South Africa, Mr. Andrew Idi, on Friday, urged Nigerians living in the former apartheid enclave to maintain composure and obey the law at all times.

The call followed the recent cases of violence involving Nigerians, in which one person was killed and several others injured.

A father of four who was shot dead in a Nigerian neighbourhood known as “East and West” was one of the victims.

Earlier this week, the Consul-General cautioned Nigerians travelling to the beachfront city of Durban.

He also spoke with the police and called for increased protection of Nigerians in the country.

Idi also confirmed the incident in a programme on Channels Television.

He said: “In the last week, there have been three shootings which resulted in one death and then the other two casualties survived with gunshot wounds.

“We all agreed that there are certain flash points that require added security presence and attention and he gave us all the assurances that the police command would do that and we are happy.”

