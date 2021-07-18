Metro
Container crushes two vehicles, kills one in Lagos
One person was killed when a 40-feet container crushed two cars on the Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Sunday.
The driver of the truck was seriously injured in the accident.
The Head of Public Affairs, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Nosa Okunbor, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the remains of the victim had been claimed by his relatives.
He added that the truck driver was ferried to the Trauma Centre near Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Office by old Lagos-Ibadan Toll Gate.
Okunbor said: “LASEMA in a just-concluded operation involving one fatality, rescued a seriously injured truck driver at the Otedola bridge incident scene this morning, July 18.
“The yet-to-be-identified injured truck driver conveying the 40- feet container that crushed two vehicles and left one driver dead was hurriedly ferried to the Trauma Centre.
“Remains of the late driver of one of the vehicles, one Mr. Lawal, had been claimed by his relatives as the agency worked assiduously to evacuate all impediments from the road.
“The two cars’ registration numbers are JJJ 28 FR and BDG 597 CY respectively.”
