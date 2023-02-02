Container imports into Nigerian ports cross 1m in five years

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has disclosed that the volume of imported containerised goods brought into Nigerian seaports has grown by 13.10 percent in five years to over one million (1,009,312).

This is twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in the past five years, 2017 to 2021, statistics obtained from NPA shows.

A breakdown of the port statistics shows that the containerised imports, which stood at 806,219 TEUs in 2017 grew by 3.11 percent to 831,314 TEUs in 2018.

It also grew by 7.32 percent to 892,137 TEUs in 2019, 0.03 percent to 892,401 TEUs in 2020, and 13.10 percent to 1,009,312 TEUs in 2021.

Similarly, NPA port statistics show that the export of containerised goods and empties also grew by 111.13 percent to 1,020,511 TEUs in five years’ show.

A breakdown shows that the containerised export which stood at 483,357 TEUs in 2017 declined massively by 64.90 percent to 169,653 TEUs in 2018.

READ ALSO:Nigerian govt approves salary increase for NPA staff

The volume further declined by 17.41 percent to 140,116 TEUs in 2019, grew by 29.47 percent to 181,406 TEUs in 2020, and by 462 percent to 1,020,511 TEUs in 2021.

Also, vessel traffic into Nigerian ports grew by 5.72 percent to 4,100 within the last five years.

According to the NPA, about 3,897 vessels with a gross registered tonnage of 95,190,097 was handled in 2017, about 3,878 ships with a gross registered tonnage of 126,683,956 were handled in 2018, about 3,259 vessels with a gross registered tonnage of 108,923,118 in 2019, about 4,054 vessels with a gross registered tonnage of 127,662,514 in 2020 and 4,100 vessels with a gross registered tonnage of 125,125,787 handled in 2021.

In terms of cargo throughput in metric tons handled within the period under review, 71,535,636 million metric tons of cargo was handled in Nigerian ports in 2017, about 74,677,504 million metric tons handled in 2018, about 81,264,169 million metric tons in 2019, about 80,826,672 million metric tons in 2020 and 79,915,877 million metric tons of cargo handled in 2021.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now