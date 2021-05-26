Conte leaves role as Inter manager by mutual consent —Report | Ripples Nigeria

Despite winning the Italian Serie A title with Inter Milan, Antonio Conte has terminated his contract with the club.

The manager, who joined Serie A club in 2019 leading the team to the final of the Europa League last season and winning the domestic title this season, has now parted ways with the club.

The separation was by mutual consent, according to reports emanating from Italy and across Europe.

Reports say that the club’s desire to reduce costs and bring in extra revenue, selling at least one big player to raise funds, does not sit well with Conte.

Conte has now agreed a deal with the club’s owners which will see him paid €7m for the final year of his contract for him to discontinue.

There could also be a clause in the agreement barring Conte, 51, from signing for another Serie A club in the near future.

