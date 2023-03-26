Sports
Conte leaves Tottenham by mutual consent
Manager Antonio Conte has left Tottenham Hotspur by mutual agreement with the club.
The former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss spent 16 months at the London club, helping them make Champions League appearance in his first season.
Tottenham are currently fourth in the Premier League but are out of all cup competitions this season, including Europe.
“We can announce that Head Coach Antonio Conte has left the Club by mutual agreement. We thank Antonio for his contribution and wish him well for the future,” read a statement by the club.
Read Also: EPL: Chelsea held to draw by Forest as Villa beat Spurs to pile pressure on Conte
Daniel Levy, Chairman said: “We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place.
“We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our Club and amazing, loyal supporters.”
Conte’s assistant Cristian Stellini will step up as head coach for the rest of the season, with former midfielder Ryan Mason his deputy.
Ripples Nigeria recalls that Conte had called Tottenham players ‘selfish’ in a recent news conference, and also criticised the club’s culture.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...