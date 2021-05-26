Conte linked with Spurs job as Inter confirm manager's departure | Ripples Nigeria

Manager Antonio Conte has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur following his departure from Italian Serie A giants, Inter Milan.

Conte parted ways with Inter on Tuesday, few weeks after helping the club win the Serie A title for the first time in 11 years.

The 51-year-old Italian spent two years in charge of Inter and had one year remaining on his contract, but reached an agreement with the club as they separate by mutual consent.

“FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Antonio Conte for the termination of his contract by mutual consent,” a statement by the club read.

“The Club would like to thank Antonio for the extraordinary work that he has done, culminating in Inter’s 19th top-flight title. Antonio Conte will forever remain a part of our Club’s history.”

Inter’s owner, the Chinese retail group Suning, is reportedly suffering financial pressure which is expected to lead to cost-cutting at the club and player sales this summer.

In February, Jiangsu FC, also owned by Suning, folded just three months after winning their first Chinese Super League title.

But Conte has already been rumoured to take over as head coach at Tottenham Hotspur, with a meeting reportedly held between both parties three weeks back.

Conte has also been linked with Real Madrid job, with reports claiming that Zinedine Zidane could leave the Spanish giants this summer.

Conte led Inter to the Europa League final last season and ended up just a point behind Juve in 2019-20, before putting on a fine performance this term to win their 19th Scudetto.

