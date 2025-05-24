Connect with us

Conte rues ‘difficult season’ despite leading Napoli to Serie A triumph

18 seconds ago

Manager Antonio Conte has expressed his delight after leading Napoli to their fourth-ever Serie A title. He however said the season was a difficult one.

Napoli sealed their Italian topflight triumph on Friday night as they defeated Cagliari 2-0 on matchday 38 to seal the top spot over Inter Milan.

With second-placed Inter Milan leading 2-0 at Como, Napoli had to win to finish top of Serie A.

Napoli knew a victory would see them become Italian champions for the second time in three seasons and Scott McTominay and Romelu Lukaku scored the big goals.

Napoli have now emerged champions in 1986-87, 1989-90 and 2022-23, and the 2024-25 seasons.

“It happened again, and it’s something wonderful,” said Conte.

“When we got to the stadium, it was honestly difficult to get in, as I don’t know how many people were there. I had a slight thought, if we let these people down, it’d be something we carried with us for a long time.”

He added: “It was certainly the most unexpected, difficult and stimulating challenge of my career.

“To come to Napoli after 10th place [in 2023-24] and try to get everything back on track, and convince some of the best players to remain because we could do something positive.”

Conte had to watch from the stands as he served a suspension after being sent off against Parma but was quickly out with his team at the final whistle.

The Italian gaffer has now won the Serie A title with three different teams.

