Conte takes over as Spurs manager after Nuno’s departure

Antonio Conte has been appointed manager at Premier League club, Tottenham Hotspur, with the Italian penning a two-year deal.

The former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss agreed to be boss until summer 2023 following the departure of Nuno Espirito Santo.

Tottenham parted ways with Nuno on Monday after just 17 games in the four months he was in charge, with Spurs eighth in the table.

And Conte, who had been a choice for Spurs before Nuno, will hope to turn things around at the London club from Thursday when they play in the Europa Conference League.

Spurs say the agreement include “an option to extend” Conte’s deal with them.

Read Also: Nuno’s reign at Tottenham ends. Could Conte become next Spurs boss?

“I am extremely happy to return to coaching, and to do so at a Premier League club that has the ambition to be a protagonist again,” said Conte.

“I can’t wait to start working to convey to the team and the fans the passion, mentality and determination that have always distinguished me, as a player and as a coach.

“Last summer our union did not happen because the end of my relationship with Inter was still too recent and emotionally too involved with the end of the season, so I felt that it wasn’t yet the right time to return to coaching.

“But the contagious enthusiasm and determination of [Tottenham chairman] Daniel Levy in wanting to entrust me with this task had already hit the mark.

“Now that the opportunity has returned, I have chosen to take it with great conviction.”

Conte won the Premier League in his first season at Chelsea (2016-17) and the FA Cup in his second before being sacked in 2018.

He then led Inter Milan to their first Serie A title in 11 years before leaving the club in May.

Conte will begin his Spurs career this Thursday when they play at home against Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa Conference League on Thursday before Spurs play at Everton in the league on Sunday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now