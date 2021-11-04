Conte wins first game as Spurs beat Vitesse in five-goal thriller

New manager, Antonio Conte made a great start to his Tottenham Hotspur journey as he led the side to a 3-2 victory over Vitesse on Thursday night.

The Europa Conference League game saw three players sent off in a thrilling exchange that saw all five goals scored in the first half.

Spurs actually threatened to throw away an early three-goal lead before eventually scrambling over the line as they held on to win.

Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura’ efforts as well as an own goal by Jacob Rasmussen put the hosts 3-0 up within the first 28 minutes before Rasmussen rose to head home from a corner and Matus Bero also scored for Vitesse before halftime.

Read Also: Conte takes over as Spurs manager after Nuno’s departure

Spurs’ Cristian Romero was sent off for a challenge on Openda and Vitesse captain Danilho was then shown a second yellow card for hauling down Harry Kane.

Keeper Markus Schubert then quickly followed late on for handling outside his area as he ran out to clear from Emerson Royal.

At the end of it all, Spurs gave Conte the win he wanted to move them into second place behind Rennes in Group G.

Much is actually expected from Conte, who joined the London club on Tuesday.

The former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss agreed to manage the team until the summer of 2023 following the departure of Nuno Espirito Santo.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now