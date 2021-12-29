Content moderator sues TikTok over trauma reviewing videos. 1 other thing and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Content moderator sues TikTok over trauma reviewing videos

Candie Frazier, a TikTok content moderator, has sued the short video streaming company over alleged trauma from hours of reviewing videos on rape and killings.

The female content moderator sued TikTok for not protecting her from suffering psychological trauma after “constant” exposure to violent videos.

According to Candie, the alleged videos showed sexual assault, beheadings, suicide and other graphic scenes.

Speaking on the lawsuit, she noted that for as long as 12 hours a day, herself and other moderators reviewed “extreme and graphic violence”, including videos of “genocide in Myanmar, mass shootings, children being raped, and animals being mutilated” in an effort to filter out such content from being viewed by TikTok users.

The legal action was filed in federal court in California against TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance.

Even with buzz and growing concern on the issue in the media, TikTok is yet to comment on the development.

Tech Trivia: The Internet evolved from which technology?

A ARPANET

B NetBIOS

C Ethernet

D Wi-Fi

Answer: See end of post

2. India’s GlobalBees becomes a unicorn

India’s GlobalBees has crossed the $1bn valuation milestone to become a unicorn.

This comes on the heels of raising one of the largest Series A financing rounds in India earlier this year.

Premji Invest, the investment firm controlled by Indian tycoon Azim Premji, led the nine-month-old startup’s Series B financing round.

The $110 million round valued GlobalBees at over $1.1 billion.

Steadview Capital, and existing investors Lightspeed, SoftBank and FirstCry, also participated in the $110 million equity round.

Trivia Answer: ARPANET

ARPANET, in full Advanced Research Projects Agency Network, experimental computer network that was the forerunner of the Internet. … Its initial purpose was to link computers at Pentagon-funded research institutions over telephone lines.

