‘Continue the fight. Don’t be intimidated,’ Femi Kuti tells #EndSARS protesters

Afrobeat musician, Femi Anikulapo Kuti, on Thursday appeared at the #EndSARS protest in the Alausa area of Lagos and encouraged protesters attacked by hoodlums to press on.

Hoodlums had earlier on Thursday stormed the Lagos State Secretariat in Alausa and attacked the protesters.

They arrived at the secretariat in BRT buses and chased the protesters away with clubs and cutlasses.

The thugs later moved to the Berger end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to disrupt peaceful rallies by the protesters.

Kuti said on his Twitter handle that he was busy arranging programmes for his late father, Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s posthumous birthday but took time off to show support for the protesters.

The Afrobeat musician took part in the rally alongside his son, Made Kuti.

He told the protesters not to back down in their demand for the total reform of the Nigeria Police Force, saying it’s their right to protest peacefully.

Kuti wrote: “I Got to Alausa a while ago but hijackers had left. Continue the fight!”

“Don’t be intimidated.”

