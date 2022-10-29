Continued detention of Kanu despite three court rulings proof Buhari has no regards for law, Igbo people —CUPP

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government have come under fire from the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) for continuing to hold Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in custody despite three separate court rulings.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the CUPP spokesman, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, who noted that the development was proof that President Buhari does not have regards for the Igbo people, or for the judiciary.

Ugochinyere further urged the Igbo people to mobilise massively against all candidates of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) at all levels.

Kanu was cleared of the terrorism-related allegations brought against him by an Abuja court of appeal, which also ordered his freedom.

Along with ordering Kanu’s freedom and the Federal Government to send him back to Kenya, where he was forcibly extradited, the Federal High Court in Umuahia also ruled in favor of the IPOB leader.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has stated that the Federal Government is not inclined to free the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra despite the court order requiring Nigeria to return him to Kenya and pay him N500 million as compensation.

However, the CUPP in its statement said the current administration has no regard for the rule of law.

“I have observed with dismay the continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the Federal Government despite three recent court judgments in his favour.

“This total disregard for court judgments by this administration has shown that the APC government does not have an iota of respect for the judiciary.

“Not only that, this development is also an indication that President Buhari is calling Igbos fools.

“It is surprising that the President can be sanctioning this reckless and illegal action of his men and agencies despite saying it openly many times that only the court will determine Mazi Kanu’s fate.

“This government’s action is an affront to Igbos, especially our traditional and religious leaders who have approached Buhari on Kanu’s issue many times with him insisting that the court will be allowed to handle the case.

“This hate and disrespect for the Igbos by the President and his government should not be allowed to continue without the Igbos replying in a manner that will show their annoyance.

“I therefore call on all Igbos to reply Buhari in the same coin by rejecting all APC candidates at all levels at the poll.

“Igbos should give zero vote to all APC candidates from top to bottom to display their grievances against the government.

“A government that does not respect the Igbos and their leaders should not be rewarded with votes.”

