Continuous violence, bloodshed have turned southern Kaduna to a mortuary, graveyard –Shehu Sani

A former Senator representing Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Shehu Sani has reacted to the incessant killing in southern Kaduna.

The ex-lawmaker in a statement he signed on Sunday said that the North had lost its conscience and the nation has lost its will and spirit.

Sani also added in the statement that the continuous violence and bloodshed in Southern Kaduna was unconscionable and stands unreservedly condemned.

While he condemned in very strong terms the almost every day killings in the area, he said that continuous violence and bloodshed has turned southern Kaduna to a mortuary and a graveyard.

The former lawmaker said: “The blood of the innocent is being spilled in the most unimaginably cruel and unspeakably evil manner and with impunity.”

Sani added that; “in southern Kaduna, the North has lost its conscience and the nation has lost its will and spirit. Terrorists have turned southern Kaduna to a mortuary and a graveyard.

“The Federal and state governments must live up to their moral and constitutional duties and responsibilities by ending the slaughter and the carnage now.

“The killings in Southern Kaduna are not a revenge, its terrorism and must be treated as such.

“Gunmen have become the government. Funerals services have become a daily routine and we are becoming a nation of endless mourning and ceaseless bereavement.

“Where women and children are killed and buried every day, the evil that will haunt and torment the nation has been planted.

“Nigerian political elites shed more tears when their friends die and no tears when their poor people die.

“The Nigerian poor respectfully mourn the death of the rich or the powerful, the rich or the powerful have no tears for the death of the poor.

“Where the people cannot be protected from systemic killings and are not allowed to defend themselves, the government carries the sum of the moral burden of guilt and complicity.

“The national flag is splashed with blood each time an innocent man or woman is killed,” Sani concluded.

