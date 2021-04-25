Contract staff most hit, as banks lay-off 8.2% of its workforce in 2020 | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Contract staff most hit, as banks lay-off 8.2% of its workforce in 2020
Despite the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) warning against mass retrenchment, the banking sector in 2020 laid off 8,584 employees.
The layoff occurred in commercial banks; merchant banks; and non-interest banks.
According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released on Sunday, the banking sector reduced its total headcount by 8.2 percent to 95,026 last year from 103,610 as of December 2019.
Breakdown of the data showed 63.5 percent of the retrenched staff where on contract as headcount dropped to 39,798 from 45,350 the previous year indicating 12.2 percent or 5,454 were asked to go home.
NBS data also showed banks sacked 2,306 of their junior staff, leaving only 37,590 as of December 2020 compared to 39,896 in the same period the previous year.
Furthermore, 799 senior staff were relieved of their duties as senior staff headcount reduced to 17,381 from 18,180 the previous year.
Despite the mass sacking, the number of executive staff increased to 257 from 184 as of December 2019.
Last year, during the height of the lockdown, banking sector employees raised an alarm on the plan of the massive sack by their employers.
The concern caught the attention of the Central bank of Nigeria, with assurances that there will be no sack except it is absolutely necessary. But it seems it made little or no impact.
READ ALSO: Mobile network operators demand payment of USSD charges by banks
In a statement titled: “CBN, Bankers’ Committee Suspend Staff Lay-Offs in Banks,” the bank ordered the immediate suspension of such plans.
It read: “In order to help minimize and mitigate the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on families and livelihoods, no bank in Nigeria shall retrench or lay off any staff of any cadre (including full-time and part-time).”
Recently Ripples Nigeria checked into the 2020 financials of Access Bank, United Bank for Africa, Guaranty Trust Bank, First Bank, Union Bank, and First City Monument Bank and analysis showed the cut-down in full-time staff.
United Bank of Africa reduced staff strength from 13,237 in 2019 to 10,838 last year.
Guaranty Trust Bank disengaged 412 workers as its staff strength fell from 5,606 in 2019 to 5,194 last year.
First bank also sent home 674 of its employees as its staff numbers dropped from 9,016 in 2019 to 8,342 last year.
Just as First City Monument Bank reduced its staff strength from 3,893 to 3,619 after disengaging 283 employees in 2020.
Access bank staff strength dropped from 6,898 in 2019 to 6,781 in 2020, while Union Bank dropped from 2,362 to 2,342.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Usman knocks out Masvidal to retain UFC welterweight title
Kamaru Usman successfully defended his UFC welterweight title for the fourth time after knocking Jorge Masvidal out in the second...
Nadal reaches 12th Barcelona Open final, to face Tsitsipas
Rafael Nadal has reached the final of the 2021 Barcelona Open after beating Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 6-2 on Saturday....
Troost-Ekong helps Watford seal promotion back to Premier League
Super Eagles defender, Williams Troost-Ekong has helped Championship club, Watford, to secure promotion back to the Premier League. Troost-Ekong, who...
Salah goal not enough as late Newcastle equaliser denies Liverpool crucial win
Mohamed Salah scored an early goal for Liverpool on Saturday but it was not enough for the Reds who were...
Abramovich, entire Chelsea board ‘deeply regret’ joining breakaway Super League
Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich has expressed his regrets following his decision to sign the club up for the European Super...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...
Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...
Uber reacts to drivers’ protest, assures of commitment to welfare
E-hailing company, Uber, has reacted to the ongoing protest by drivers of retailing platforms, who are demanding for an upward...
Nigerian agrictech startup, Greenbles, launches bootcamp for farmers. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian agrictech startup,...