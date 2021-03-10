 Contrary to FG’s claim, Nigerians pay N100,000 for passport in black market | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Contrary to FG’s claim, Nigerians pay N100,000 for passport in black market

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Federal Government on Wednesday knocked a traveling agency, Wakanow for procuring and selling the country’s passport above the official price.

Wakanow had offered a 64-page passport with a five-year validity for N57,000 and N95,000 for a document with 10-year validity.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) said the official price for a five-year passport is N35,000 and N70,000 for a passport with a 10-year validity period.

The statement read: “The attention of the Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, has been drawn to a certain publication on the Instagram page of one online platform known as Wakanow.com offering possible assistance to prospective passport applicants to procure various categories of passports for them at given sums of money.”

“We wish to state categorically that Wakanow.com has no authorization whatsoever from us to charge and procure passports for any applicant at such frivolous sums and that none of our passports cost as much as the outrageous amounts stated in the said publication.”

READ ALSO: FG replaces travel certificate with temporary passports for Nigerians abroad

NIS advised Nigerians to visit immigration.gov.ng to apply and pay online for the various categories of passports of their choice and avoid patronising “touts” who are out to defraud them of their hard-earned money in the guise of procuring passports for them.”

However, findings by Ripples Nigeria revealed that contrary to the NIS claims, a passport with a five-year validity period is sold for N57,000 while the document with a 10-year grace costs N95,000 at the Passport Office in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Although the booklet is currently unavailable at the Lagos Passport Office, Ripples Nigeria gathered that Nigerians can obtain passports of 10-year validity for N100,000 or more at the black market.

In Enugu, a passport with five-year validity costs N40,000 at the Passport office, according to an applicant who recently obtained the travel permit.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations2 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports2 hours ago

UCL: Messi crashes out with Barcelona as Mane, Salah fire Liverpool into Q’finals

Barcelona have been knocked out of the Champions League after losing 5-2 on aggregate to Paris Saint-Germain in their round-of-16...
Sports4 hours ago

Enyimba beat Libya’s Al Ahly in CAF Confed Cup group opener

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba have started their group stage campaign at the CAF Confederation Cup on a...
Gernot Rohr Gernot Rohr
Sports7 hours ago

Rohr clears the air, says Musa won’t play against Benin nor Lesotho

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has reacted to the controversy surrounding the shock invitation of Ahmed Musa to Nigeria sqaud...
Sports10 hours ago

Brazil’s iconic Maracana stadium to be named after Pele

Maracana, the iconic stadium in Brazil, is set to be named in honour of Brazilian football legend, Pele, reports from...
D'Tigers captain Diogu rues team's ouster from C'wealth Games D'Tigers captain Diogu rues team's ouster from C'wealth Games
Sports10 hours ago

Diogu calls on D’Tigers teammates to work hard towards Afrobasket, Olympics

Nigerian basketball star, Ike Diogu says the national team has a lot of work to do in their quest to...

Latest Tech News

Latest11 hours ago

Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after raising $170m from investors. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after...
Latest1 day ago

Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content

Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Latest1 day ago

Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...
Latest2 days ago

iNOVO accelerator selects 10 Nigerian tech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

  These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.   iNOVO accelerator selects 10...
Latest5 days ago

Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to offer car loans to customers. 3 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to...
Latest6 days ago

Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.