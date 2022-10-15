Controversial Esperance penalty knocks Plateau Utd out of Champions League

Plateau United were eliminated from the CAF Champions League after losing 1-0 to Tunisian team Esperance on Saturday night in Rades.

In the 83rd minute of the game, which had Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro in attendance, the center referee controversially gave the hosts a penalty.

Ben Romdhane stepped up and sealed the victory for Esperance as he fired past goalkeeper Suraj Ayeleso to the excitement of the home crowd.

Esperance, who dropped the first leg 2-1, have now advanced to the group stages, thanks to the away goal rule.

Ayeleso made a series of outstanding saves as Plateau United put up a valiant effort in the encounter but fell to that lone goal.

Following their elimination, the Peace Boys have now moved down to the second-tier CAF Confederation Cup.

Rivers United of Nigeria, the other participant in the competition, will take against Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco on Sunday.

