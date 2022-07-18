Entertainment
Controversial musician, Portable claims to be founder of notorious gang, One Million Boys (Video)
Controversial Nigerian musician, Portable whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola stated in a now-deleted video on Instagram that he is the founder of the notorious gang, One Million Boys.
The heinous gang gained notoriety at the peak of the lockdown during the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020. He also mentioned in the video that he pioneered another sect, Ajah Boys which allegedly carried out operations and terrorized the Island area of Lagos state.
Read also:Singer Portable congratulates Davido’s uncle, Adeleke, after victory at Osun poll
He added that socialites Samlarry Eletu and Abu Abel knew him back in the day.
Speaking in his native Yoruba language, Portable stated, “Open your ears and hear me, you’ve heard about Ajah Boys, One Million Boys, I’m their founder.”
Listen to him make the claims below.
Ajah boys, one million boys were known for their violent and criminal activities across the state in 2020.
