Entertainment
Controversial preacher, Mummy G.O, says Valentine’s Day celebration is ‘satanic’
Controversial Nigerian preacher, Funmilayo Adebayo, better known as Mummy G.O has criticized the concept of Valentine’s Day.
Preaching at her church, Rapture Proclaimer Evangelical Church of God in Lagos, the controversial ‘woman of God’ stated that Valentine’s Day is satanic and should not be celebrated.
She explained that Valentine’s Day, which is celebrated every 14th of February, was initiated by the kingdom of darkness to destroy people.
The evangelist said,
“The story that happened that they said they are celebrating as Valentine does not deserve celebration.
Read also: CELEB GIST: Mummy G.O visits ‘heaven’. BBNaija star explains why women do not cheat…Read more
The story has nothing to celebrate, but the enemy just chose it because that man — Valentino or what did they call him — they knew everybody loves him because he is a good person, who helped people and showed love to everyone.
“Yet, how did he die? He died a useless, terrible death. He died of dejection if you know the story very well. Is that something that needs to be celebrated? No.
“But they purposely chose it because the kingdom of darkness needs a day dedicated to falling, destruction and how do you convince people to celebrate immorality: they use popular figures loved by others.”
Watch her preach below.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...