Controversial preacher, Mummy GO, wishes death on any member who takes part in BBNaija

Controversial Nigerian preacher, Evangelist Olufunmilayo Adebayo popularly known as Mummy GO has wished death upon any member of her congregation who participates in the popular reality show, Big Brother Naija.

The clergywoman spoke during her latest sermon on Sunday, February 13. She specifically stated that no member of her church must audition or show interest in the reality show otherwise they would face the consequences.

Speaking to her congregation, the clergywoman, Mummy GO, said:

”Any member of this church mistakenly or stupidly tries it, I will tell God to kill him on that stage.

“From there he must go to the mortuary. He wouldn’t come back. He will die. I wouldn’t even pray for repentance.

It’s death because if he comes back, another person will try it. Unless Ananias and Sapphira did not die. If those ones died, then God must kill the person”, she said.

