Controversial prophet flees South Africa, returns to Malawi, after getting bail

Self-proclaimed prophet and controversial millionaire Shepherd Bushiri has fled South Africa for his native Malawi after he was released on bail in a case of alleged fraud and money laundering.

He was initially arrested for alleged fraud and money laundering in October in a multimillion-dollar case but got bail in November.

Bushiri who is known for his “miracles” and wildly extravagant lifestyle issued a statement on Saturday immediately after he returned to his native country with his wife, stating that he fled South Africa because he feared for his life.

“There have been clear and evident attempts to have myself, my wife and my family killed and … there has never been state protection,” he said.

“Our coming to Malawi, hence, is a tactical withdrawal from the Republic of South Africa solely meant to preserve our lives,” added Bushiri.

“We have to be alive to testify.”

There had been allegations that Bushiri fled South Africa with Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera, who was on a two-day official visit to South Africa and returned on Saturday.

