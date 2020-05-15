CONTROVERSY: Dokpesi challenges govt position on Coronavirus after being discharged, asks: when did malaria become synonymous with COVID-19? (Video)

The founder of DAAR Communications, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi has raised questions about the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

Dokpesi, who was confirmed positive of the virus alongside some members of his family, was discharged on Thursday alongside two of his grandchildren from the Gwagwalada isolation and treatment centre in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), after they tested negative after treatment.

The media mogul, in a video already making rounds on social media, praised Nigerian doctors and other health workers who attended to him and his family, saying they are comparable to those in other parts of the world.

He, however in the video, raised questions about the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

According to him, he was treated with malaria drugs all through his stay at the isolation and treatment centre, asking when did COVID-19 become synonymous with malaria.

He further revealed that some patients, before being declared COVID-19 positive, had gone to some of the best laboratories in Abuja and were told that they had high dose of malaria parasites, only to be told by government officials, that they are COVID-19 positive.

Dokpesi’s exposé on the treatment regiment of the COVID-19 disease in Nigeria only corroborates an earlier statement by his son and Chairman of DAAR Communications, Raymond Dokpesi Jnr, that he was treated with Artimycin, Chloroquine and Zinc.

The junior Dokpesi had also alleged that his test results were never shown to him, even as he demanded for it.

