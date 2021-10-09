CONVENTION: PDP begins sale of nomination forms Monday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will begin the sale of nomination forms for the various offices in the National Working Committee (NWC) on Monday.

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, disclosed this to journalists at the end the party’s convention meeting in Abuja.

Fintiri, who is also the chairman of the convention committee, confirmed the Eagles Square in Abuja as the venue of the convention while the Old Parade Ground 10 would be used for the accreditation of delegates.

He said: “We expect that sales of forms will commence on Monday and we also expect that the screening committee should also commence and conclude their work on or before the end of next week so that those who are vying, will go about and do their campaign.

“The venue has been secured, that is the Eagle square and it is ours on that day, October 30 and 31. We have equally secured the Area 10 Old Parade Ground which will serve the purpose of accreditation.

“We are urging the accreditation committee to work on using these venues in liaison with the transport committee so that the transport committee will work with the appropriate transport companies to secure vehicles for members that will be accredited and conveyed from the Old Parade Ground to the Eagles square.”

“We have received budgets from all the sub-committees and we are in the process of streamlining the budget because there are areas the submissions are conflicting. We are all working to achieve one convention which is the 2021 convention.

“As soon as we finish this meeting, we shall approve the budgets based on the availability of funds and early next week, precisely Monday and Tuesday, some of the committees will start receiving their budgets support so that they can start their work in earnest for us to have a successful convention.”

