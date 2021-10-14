CONVENTION: PDP extends sale of forms by two days

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended the sale of nomination forms for individuals eyeing various positions in the National Working Committee (NWC) by two days.

The closing date for the sale of forms has now been pushed forward from October 15 to October 17.

The PDP will hold its national convention on October 31.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the date for the submission of duly completed forms has also been extended from October 16 to October 19.

He said: “Accordingly, the date for the screening of aspirants for various national offices has also been adjusted to Wednesday, October 20, while screening appeals, to consider appeals arising from the screening exercise, is now scheduled for Saturday, October 23.”

