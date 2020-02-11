Convicted Army Major who escaped from Abuja, arrested in Benin Republic

An Army Major, Akeem Oseni, who fled Abuja after he was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison by a General Court Martial, has been arrested in Benin Republic.

Oseni fled from the premises of the Army Headquarters Officers Mess in Asokoro, Abuja, where the Court Martial held.

He was one of the three officers convicted by the court for the death of one Lance Corporal Benjamin Collins.

He was said to have been arrested on Monday at the Cotonou International Airport at about 2pm.

This was confirmed in a statement by the Army on Monday.

“The escapee officer has been arrested in the Cotonou International Airport around 2pm while waiting to board a Cote D’Ivoire airline by 5pm to the United States; same is currently in the custody of the Benin Republican Force and awaiting international protocols for repatriation back to Nigeria”, the statement read in part.

