Convicted kidnap kingpin Evans opts for plea bargain as he is re-arraigned

Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, the convicted billionaire kidnapper and his co-defendant Joseph Emeka, who were re-arraigned on Thursday on charges of murder and attempted kidnap, have opted for an option of plea bargain.

The state lead counsel, Mr Yusuf Sule, informed the court about the plea bargain option on Thursday when the case was called for re-arraignment before Justice Adenike Coker of an Ikeja High Court.

Evans and his co-defendant were to be re-arraigned on an amended five-count charge bordering on murder, attempt to murder, conspiracy to commit felony, wit: kidnapping and attempt to murder.

Sule informed the court that the case was for re-arraignment but he was aware the defendants have applied for plea.

The prosecutor, however, said the plea bargain terms were being considered by the Attorney-General of Lagos State, Mr Lawal Pedro, SAN.

