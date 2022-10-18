Convicted pension thief, Maina, applies for bail to treat ‘life-threatening disease’

The convicted former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, has applied for bail at the Federal High Court, Abuja, to treat an undisclosed illness.

In an ex-parte motion marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1729/2022, dated September 27, 2022, and filed by his lawyer, Israel Obaniyi, the ex-pension chief told Justice Inyang Ekwo he was suffering from a life-threatening disease and in dire need of urgent medical attention

The Minister of Interior and Controller-General of Nigerian Correctional Service were listed as respondents in the application.

Justice Okon Abang on November 8, 2021, sentenced Maina to eight years imprisonment for misappropriating N2 billion pension fund while serving as chairman of PRTT.

In the application, Maina, who is currently serving his jail term at Kuje Prison, urged the court to grant an interim order directing the minister and the NCOS C-G to immediately take him to a reputable hospital for treatment of his life-threatening diseases pending the hearing and determination of his originating motion.

He also asked the court to issue an order granting him leave to effect the service of the order, the originating motion, and other subsequent processes on the respondents by substituted means.

The convicts, who listed 10 grounds on why the motion should be granted, said the failure to treat the medical condition had led to his incapacitation.

He said it was in the interest of justice to grant his application.

The motion read: “Applicant is in a critical health condition that requires urgent medical attention, hence the need for prayer one on the face of this application.

“Applicant’s fundamental rights to life, the dignity of the human person and freedom from cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment are seriously under challenge and continually being breached by the respondents.”

After Mr. Ibrahim Idris (SAN), who appeared for Maina, took the motion upon resumed of the hearing, Justice Ekwo granted leave for the ex-PRTT’s chief to effect service of the order and other processes on the minister through any member of staff of the Ministry of Interior, Abuja.

The judge also directed that all processes for the NCOS chief be delivered to any officer of the Centre at its headquarters in Abuja.

Ekwo consequently ordered the applicant to put the respondents on notice within three days of the order and adjourned the matter till October 24 for motion.

