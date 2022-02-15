Cook Islands records first ever coronavirus case

The Cook Islands, a collection of small islands located in the South Pacific Ocean, has confirmed its first ever case of the Coronavirus infection, almost two years after the pandemic was reported in other parts of the world.

The remote island country which was one of the few places left in the world that had not reported any coronavirus infections, detected its first case on Monday with the Prime Minister, Mark Brown, saying in a press briefing that the individual who tested positive arrived in Rarotonga, the largest of the Cook Islands, on Thursday.

“The person was tested Sunday after learning that a family member who was a close contact had tested positive in New Zealand the day before.

“The individual was asymptomatic and was isolating and under observation at private holiday accommodations,” Brown said.

The Prime Minister added that the remote South Pacific nation had been bracing for a potential spate of infections in recent days after officials announced that a traveler tested positive for the omicron variant upon returning to New Zealand.

“The individual who was confirmed positive was traveling with two others, and they will all remain in isolation until they no longer test positive for covid-19,” Brown said.

He added that officials had begun contact-tracing efforts to track the person’s movements since arriving in Rarotonga and to determine potential close contacts.

