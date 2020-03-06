CORONAVIRUS: 12 deaths recorded in US, 225 others cases confirmed

Health authorities in the United States of America have confirmed the death of 12 victims infected with the deadly coronavirus also known as COVID-19, with King County in the state of Washington reporting the latest death on Thursday.

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports more cases, with at least 129 cases confirmed as of March 5 with further reports revealing that the number of cases of infections have already reached at least 225.

This comes a day after South Africa announced its first case of the novel coronavirus on Thursday Morning.

READ ALSO: CORONAVIRUS: US commits $8.3bn to fight outbreak as Senegal, Algeria record new cases

The country’s Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize, disclosed that it was a 38-year-old male who travelled to Italy that had the virus.

The case was detected in the country’s eastern Kwa-Zulu Natal province.

It was also disclosed that the patient and his wife were part of a group of 10 people who arrived back in South Africa from Italy on March 1.

