CORONAVIRUS: 4.4 million infections worldwide as Wuhan reports 11 fresh cases

The Chinese City’s Municipal Health Commission has reported 11 fresh asymptomatic Covid-19 cases in Wuhan during the citywide testing campaign targeting Wuhan’s 11 million residents.

The commission stated that about 67,026 people were tested on May 13 of which 559 asymptomatic cases were discovered and put under medical observation.

“Wuhan has detected several to more than a dozen asymptomatic infections every day. Although these asymptomatic infections are all treated in isolation, they still cause concern in the society.” a state-run media, Xinhua announced on Thursday.

The outbreak which began in China has sickened more than 4 million people and killed 302,000 worldwide with the United States, Russia and UK as worst hit.

