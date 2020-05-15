International Latest

CORONAVIRUS: 4.4 million infections worldwide as Wuhan reports 11 fresh cases

May 15, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Chinese City’s Municipal Health Commission has reported 11 fresh asymptomatic Covid-19 cases in Wuhan during the citywide testing campaign targeting Wuhan’s 11 million residents.

The commission stated that about 67,026 people were tested on May 13 of which 559 asymptomatic cases were discovered and put under medical observation.

Read also: France kicks against Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers prioritizing America

“Wuhan has detected several to more than a dozen asymptomatic infections every day. Although these asymptomatic infections are all treated in isolation, they still cause concern in the society.” a state-run media, Xinhua announced on Thursday.

The outbreak which began in China has sickened more than 4 million people and killed 302,000 worldwide with the United States, Russia and UK as worst hit.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!