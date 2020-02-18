CORONAVIRUS: Actress, Beverly Naya decries lack of health precaution at Nigeria’s entry points

Nollywood actress, Beverly Naya has bemoaned the lack of health precautions at entry points in Nigeria following the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus which has quickly spread across the world.

The thespian who reacted to the lapse by local authorities on her official Instagram page said that she was asked to fill out a health form on the plane while she was on her way back to Lagos state, from Accra, Ghana.

Beverly Naya however said that she was disappointed that when she arrived at the airport in Nigeria no one asked her for the form as it was obvious that local officials were not bothered enough about the spread of the virus despite the fact that researchers have warned that cases might be going undetected in some nations.

READ ALSO: Unperturbed Tonto Dikeh celebrates son’s 4th birthday despite N500m suit filed by ex-hubby

The actress wrote on Instagram; “I was asked to fill out a health form in the plane on my way back to Lagos from Accra. Here it is in my hand, I’m currently on third mainland bridge on my way to a meeting. To conclude, nobody asked for it at the point of entry… Again, no precautions! God help us!”

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has warned against a global overreaction to the new coronavirus epidemic following panic-buying, event cancellations, and concerns about cruise ship travel.

The WHO, which has previously said travel restrictions were unnecessary, rejected the suggestion that all cruises should be halted.

“Measures should be taken proportional to the situation. Blanket measures may not help,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva.

Join the conversation

Opinions