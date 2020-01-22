CORONAVIRUS: China confirms death of sixth infected patient

Health authorities in China have confirmed the death of a sixth patient infected with the new Coronavirus which is of the same family as SARS and MERS and can be transmitted between people.

The country’s health ministry has confirmed that the death toll has risen from four to six after the death of a 66-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman in Wuhan, stating further that sixty new cases were reported in the region on 20 January

“We’ll stay at home during the holiday. I’m scared as I remember SARS very well,” said Zhang Xinyuan, who had been bound from Beijing for the Thai resort of Phuket before she and her husband decided to cancel their air tickets.

The World Health Organization (WHO) will hold a meeting today (Wednesday) to consider whether the outbreak is an international public health emergency.

According to a senior health official investigating the outbreak of pneumonia in China stemming from a new coronavirus, the disease can spread from person to person but can be halted with increased vigilance, as authorities confirmed the fourth death from the infection.

Zhong Nanshan, the head of the National Health Commission, said there was no danger of a repeat of 2002’s Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) epidemic that killed nearly 800 people across the world, as long as precautions were taken.

