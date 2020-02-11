CORONAVIRUS: China sends treatment guide to Nigeria

An official guide on how to treat the deadly coronavirus which has spread across the globe has been sent by the government of China to Nigerian authorities as the death toll from the outbreak of the virus continues to increase.

The development was confirmed on Monday in a statement by the Chinese embassy in Nigeria which disclosed that the official guide on coronavirus was also shared with other countries.

The statement revealed that the guide was issued through “an official channel with documents including Lab Test Procedure, Epidemic Update and Risk Assessment, Diagnosis and Treatment Protocol, Management of close contacts, Surveillance and Epidemiological Investigation.”

The Chinese embassy also informed in the statement that the National Health Commission in China had received a total of 40,171 confirmed cases, while 3,281 patients had been cured and discharged from hospital as the virus continues to spread.

The statement reads, “Official Guide Documents on preventing and controlling the novel coronavirus pneumonia have been provided by China National Health Commission to its counterpart in Nigeria and other countries through official channels.

“Documents include Lab Test Procedure, Epidemic Update & Risk Assessment, Diagnosis and treatment protocol, Management of Close Contacts, Surveillance and Epidemiological Investigation.

“As of February 9, the National Health Commission had received 40,171 reports of confirmed cases and 908 deaths on the Chinese mainland and in all, 3,281 patients had been cured and discharged from hospital. There still remained 23,589 suspected cases. So far, 187,518 are now under medical observation and have been identified as having had close contact with infected patients,” the statement added.

The development comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) sent an advance team to China to help investigate the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus epidemic, which authorities said on Monday, has now claimed the lives of 908 people.

WHO director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who confirmed the departure of the advance team to China said that it took nearly two weeks to get the Chinese government’s green light on its composition on team members for the investigation.

