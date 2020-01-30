CORONAVIRUS: DRC bans citizens from travelling to China

The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo has banned its citizens from traveling to China due to the outbreak of the deadly MERS & SARS-like disease known as coronavirus.

Local authorities said on Thursday the prohibition placed on its citizens from traveling to China was an attempt to protect the country from exposure to the coronavirus which is now spreading worldwide.

Citizens have to “postpone their trip until further notice,” while those returning from China should report to the border health and quarantine service, deputy minister Albert Mpeti said.

According to reports, the People’s Republic of China is one of the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s key economic partners with important investments in the copper and cobalt mining sectors.

READ ALSO: Mozambique suspends visa upon arrival to travelers from China

Meanwhile, health officials in China have revealed that the death toll arising from the outbreak of the virus has risen from 132 to 170, as more countries announced plans to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan.

Further reports reveal that some 7,711 people in China are now confirmed to have the infection, which has spread from Wuhan’s Hubei province to every one of China’s 31 provinces.

Join the conversation

Opinions