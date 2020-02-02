CORONAVIRUS: Five persons arrested in Abuja for faking infection

The FCT Police Command, on Saturday paraded five persons who were arrested for falsely claiming that one of them was infected with the Coronavirus.

The five persons were said to have stormed the Wuse District Hospital claiming that one of them had been infected by coronavirus, a situation which sparked panic and confusion, leading to disruption of normal health service delivery at the hospital.

The pranksters, Peggy Shandi, Abayomi Adedoyin, David Enemigin, Priscilla Ajesola and Jacob Oji, were paraded at the Wuse Zone 3 Divisional Police Station on Saturday.

The FCT police spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manza, explained that the suspects claimed to be “playing out a script about the virus” without the knowledge or authorisation of the relevant authorities of the FCTA.

He said: “The FCT police command is still investigating the case and on conclusion, the suspects will be arraigned in court.”

Reacting to the development, the spokesman for the FCT minister, Mr Anthony Ogunleye, in a statement on Saturday said that the Director of Public Health, Dr. Josephine Okechukwu, reiterated that there was no confirmed case of coronavirus in the FCT and advised residents to remain calm.

