Coronavirus forces CAF to shift next year’s AFCON to January, 2022

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) billed to be hosted by Cameroon has been postponed to January 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pandemic, which has seen over 10 million persons infected globally, has seen a number of sporting events and activities either called off or postponed.

The postponement of the elite competition was announced on Tuesday after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Executive Committee meeting held via video conferencing.

CAF added that the date for the final tournament as well as date for the remaining qualifying matches, will be communicated later.

With only two of the six qualifying rounds played, it appeared unlikely that the qualifying series would be over in time to hold the tournament earlier billed for next year’s January.

In spite of the postponement, Cameroon still retains the hosting rights.

Meanwhile, the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) – the competition for Africa-based players – which was earlier scheduled for April this year in Cameroon has also been postponed to January 2021.

CAF also decided that the interclub competitios, that is the 2019-20 Champions League and the Confederation Cup, will return in September.

Both competitions were already at the semi-final stage before the halt of play in March. While the venue for semi-final and final of the CAF Champions League is yet to be decided, Morocco will host that of the Confederation Cup.

The semifinals will be staged on a one-legged basis, changing from the usual format of home and away.

On women football, the continental football governing body has confirmed that the inaugural Africa Women’s Champions League will begin next year, but has cancelled entire the 2020 edition of the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

