Coronavirus forces postponement of FIFA U-17, U-20 Women’s World Cups

The FIFA youth women’s World Cups are the latest of sporting fiestas to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The U-17 and U-20 women competitions will no longer hold in 2020 as earlier scheduled as the world football governing body has rescheduled the events to 2021.

FIFA made the announcement in a statement released on their official website on Tuesday.

In the statement, FIFA also disclosed that details on its events in 2020 will be communicated in due course.

Read Also: FIFA’s proposal to allow five substitutions during matches approved by IFAB

The U-20 World Cup to be co-hosted by Costa Rica and Panama, was originally scheduled to hold from August to September 2020, but will now hold from 20 January – 6 February 2021.

The U-17 tournament billed to be hosted by India, was initially billed for November 2020 but will now hold 17 February – 7 March 2021.

Both the Nigeria’s U-20 women’s team, the Falconets, and the U-17 women’s team, the Flamingoes, are yet to secure their places in the finals.

Falconets were drawn against Burkina Faso for the first round of the qualifiers, while the Flamingos, who had thrashed Guinea 11-2 on aggregate in the first round of their qualifiers, have been drawn against arch-rivals Ghana for the second round.

Join the conversation

Opinions