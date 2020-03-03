Coronavirus forces Reps to adjourn for 2 weeks

The fear of the spread of Coronavirus to the National Assembly has forced the House of Representatives to adjourn for two weeks.
The green chambers took the decision in a resolution taken as part of the prayers of a motion moved by Mr. Josiah Idem at plenary on Tuesday, which was unanimously adopted.
The prayer for the two weeks adjournment was made as additional prayer to the motion by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, urging that the lawmakers adjourn for two weeks to allow adequate preparation for the disease at the National Assembly Complex.
